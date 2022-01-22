Watch
'Perfect leader': Woman takes command of USS Constitution

AP
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell. Farrell is scheduled to become the first woman to lead the crew of the USS Constitution, the 224-year-old warship known as Old Ironsides, during a change-of-command ceremony scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Farrell takes over from Cmdr. John Benda, who has led the ship's crew since February of 2020. (U.S. Navy via AP)
USS Constitution New Commander
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 07:31:37-05

A woman has taken command of the U.S.S. Constitution for the first time in its 224-year history.

Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell on Friday became the 77th commanding officer of the warship that earned the nickname Old Ironsides when British cannonballs bounced off its hull during the War of 1812.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said during the ceremony at Boston's Charlestown Navy Yard that Farrell is "the perfect leader to take command of this historic ship at this historic time."

Farrell says the ship's historical significance is not lost on her.

