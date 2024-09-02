Permit Issued for demolition of Blue Grass Apartments, neighbors form peaceful protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Demolition of a historic apartment building at Versailles Road sparked a peaceful protest Monday afternoon.

Members of Versailles Road's working class neighborhoods expressed their frustration during a protest led by Lexington resident Paula Singer, knowing they can't save historic Blue Grass Apartments after a decision made in 2021.

The planning commission voted in favor of Speedway 7-2 to build a gas station.

"The makeup of the planning commission did not rule in our favor," Singer said.

The protest has been four years in the making for Singer after she heard of Speedway's plan in December of 2020. Singer was handing out flyers in the back of the apartment building opposing Speedway's idea. She loved the charm of Blue Grass Apartments.

"We would like to see more units like this that have some character," Singer added.

Former Lexington Council member Peggy Henson is outraged by the way the building looks now.

"I really hate to see something like this that was beautiful at one time, just go be gone, and nothing you can do," Henson said.

Amy Clark, another one of the protesters, agrees.

"There's nothing wrong with that building. That's really discouraging, but it's really discouraging that it's happening all over town," Clark said.

In a phone call with LEX18, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds from the 11th district says she is disappointed that the demolition of historic Blue Grass Apartments is inevitable.

No date has been set for demolition, but the permit was issued August 13.

