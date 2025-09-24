Perry Co. Sheriff: Woman arrested after firing at law enforcement in Scuddy

SCUDDY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested after Sheriff Joe Engle from the Perry County Sheriff's Office said she allegedly fired shots at law enforcement officers during the execution of an arrest warrant in Scuddy on Wednesday.

Engle says that a Perry County deputy was working with the DEA and other agencies when the woman opened fire. No injuries were reported.

KSP has taken over the investigation and will release further details when appropriate.

Local officials assured the public that all law enforcement personnel involved are safe.