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Person taken to hospital after fire destroys Perry County home

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 5, 2026
Bulan House Fire Nov. 2026.png
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PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire destroyed a Perry County home overnight Thursday.

The Jakes Branch Fire Department said flames broke out in a home on Jakes Fork Road in Bulan around 1 a.m.

Photos shared by the department show heavy damage to the home.

The person's injuries are considered minor, according to the fire department.

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