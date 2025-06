PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Perry County Schools says they are mourning the passing of East Perry Elementary student Zane Lewis.

In a Facebook post, the district says that "counseling can still be made available as needed to our students and staff" by calling 606-439-5813.

According to the post, his teacher, Mrs. Jones, said, "Zane would give you the shirt off his back. Zane deserved more time."

The district asks the community "to keep Zane's family in your thoughts and prayers."