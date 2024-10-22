Perry County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy dies, sheriff's office reports

Chief Deputy Gary Scott Sandlin died on Monday evening from natural causes while leaving work, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to announce the passing of Sandlin, also known as "Scotty."

The office says that Sandlin started his career in the 1990s under Sheriff Les Burgett. Sandlin then went to work for the Hazard Police Department as a patrolman, then became a trooper with the Kentucky State Police where he worked his way to the rank of Sergeant before retiring.

The post goes on to say that after his retirement, Sandlin returned to serve as Chief Deputy and code enforcement officer at the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

"As fine of a law man that Scotty was, it paled in comparison to what he was best: a husband, a dad, a brother, a grandfather, a son, an uncle, a cousin, and most importantly, a born again believer of Jesus Christ," the post states.