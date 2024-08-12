Watch Now
Perry County Sheriff's Office searching for woman last seen in Hazard, Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18 — The Perry County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in finding a missing woman who was last sent at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Boone Ledge Road in Hazard, Ky.

The Sheriff's Office reported that 28-year-old Veronica Sweet is missing from an assisted living facility and "is diagnosed with several mental health disorders."

PCSO noted that Sweet could possibly be in the Mount Sterling area and also has family in Covington.

PCSO asked that if you know the location of Sweet to contact 911.

