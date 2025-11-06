Person hospitalized after being struck by train in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by a train in Georgetown, police report.

According to Georgetown Police, authorities responded to the call and located the individual, and "with the outstanding teamwork of our fire, EMS, and emergency management partners," received care on scene and was transported to UK Hospital.

"We appreciate the quick actions and professionalism of everyone involved," GPD said. "Their dedication and teamwork made a difference in a critical situation."