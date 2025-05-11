Person rescued after falling 10 feet from Erlanger bridge

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was flown to the hospital after falling 10 feet from a bridge in Erlanger, according to a Facebook post by the Erlanger Fire and EMS Department,

According to the Facebook post, the person fell over a bridge last night, dropping 10 feet to the ground below.

Rescue crews from Erlanger worked with the Covington Fire Department to perform a high-angle rope rescue to retrieve the patient from below the bridge.

After the successful rescue operation, the person was airlifted to the hospital.

No further details about the patient's condition or the circumstances of the fall have been released.