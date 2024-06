LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Zesty is our Pet of the Week! She is a one-year-old Torbie cat — a mix of Tortoiseshell and Tabby — available at the Lexington Humane Society's Everyday Adoption Center, located inside PetSmart Hamburg at 1945 Pavilion Way. Adopt this cute pet today!

The Humane Society reminded the community that June is Adopt-a-Cat month at LHS, sponsored by Nancy Barron & Association Investments, Inc.