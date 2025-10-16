Petition launched to close Colonial Motel next to Paris Elementary School after drug raid

PARIS, Ky. (LEX18) — A petition to shut down a Bourbon County motel next to an elementary school has more than 1,000 signatures after a woman called it out for alleged drug trafficking, and says it's unsafe for the kids.

Parents and the Paris community are making their voices heard through a petition.

The petition is called "Shut Down Dangerous Business Near Paris Elementary School," and was started by a woman who says the kids at Paris Elementary are in danger of alleged drug activity and criminal operations. The alleged activity is supposedly happening at The Colonial Motel in Paris.

“I aways want a safe environment for our students, so anything that helps facilitate that I’m going to be in favor of," said Superintendent Stephen McCauley with the Paris City Schools. "I always want our parents and community members' voices to be heard. That’s one of the ways they can go about doing that.”

The Chief Operating Officer at the motel, Joel Price, took over the building almost two years ago.

“We knew it was rough, the motel, that it is. It is kind a last place some of these people can go before homelessness," Price explains. "Most of the people there are good. When I walked it a couple of times, again, everything was on the up and up to me.”

“I mean, for several years, there’s been various times where several times where police presence has been required, and it’s just caused some minor disruptions to our school day," explains McCauley. "At no time do I feel our kids are unsafe in that setting. My own daughter’s in that building every day. So I feel like they’re safe. It’s just a little unsettling to have police activity going on in your school.”

Price said he is aware of the petition and has plans for improvements.

“It’s extremely important to Susan and I, to get this place safe. People feel safe and secure not just for our clients, but also for the elementary school and for the community," Price stresses.

The Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force Director, Mark Burden, says last week a raid was conducted on The Colonial Motel:

"Have been keeping a close eye on the Colonial for some time now, as we have had an ongoing issue with lots of drug pick-ups happening out of there. Launched "Operation Colonial Sweep" and knocked on doors at the hotel after they connected several drug investigations in numerous rooms there. This is an ongoing issue with the task force, and we plan to continue to keep a close eye on the Colonial." Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force Director Mark Burden

Burden says the task force arrested and indicted nine people on a range of charges like drug trafficking, possession, and carrying a firearm.

All of the suspects were not arrested at the motel, and they were all arrested in the area, according to Burden.

Price says he has been working to create a safe environment for both guests and the elementary.

“I said, 'What can we do to even prevent any kind of actions going on?' We’re going to double up the cameras. Now we have six, we’re going to double it to 12. I’ve talked to the detective about posting someone here once or twice a week. That’s not finalized, but I’m working on that," explains Price.

Price encourages anyone with questions or suggestions to reach out to him directly.