PGA clinic in Louisville helps people with intellectual disabilities discover new talents on the green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new golf clinic in Louisville is helping dozens of people with intellectual disabilities discover hidden talents on the green.

The PGA hosted an "ABLE" clinic at Persimmon Ridge Golf Course on Thursday. ABLE stands for Abilities Beyond Life's Expectations.

Nine PGA professionals volunteered their time to teach the game to about 45 participants from St. Mary's Center, an organization serving individuals with intellectual disabilities.

"It's so easy to take certain things for granted, and this great game of golf that we love to play, I think bringing it to any new group of people is awesome," Kara Madden said.

Madden is a program coordinator at Golf House, Kentucky. She said the clinic is about sharing the game with people who may never have had the chance to play.

For Kentucky PGA Golf Professional Kim Schaeffer, the event was personal. She came out to support her brother, Chad, who participated in the clinic.

"It means a lot, you know, to see him with his own friends and out here celebrating with them and high fiving with them and smiling and just having fun," Schaeffer said.

With the help of the pros, participants got the chance to discover what they are capable of achieving.

"When I was growing up, my parents instilled in our house that we always focus on what we can do, not what we cannot do, and that's exactly what these individuals do on a daily basis," Schaeffer said.

"They focus on what they can do, and they're out here today doing things that they had no idea they could do before, and I love seeing them try new things, try new challenges," Schaeffer said.

Kentucky PGA organizers hope to expand the clinic across the state to bring the game to more people in new communities and create a few memories along the way.

"We're excited to potentially expand across the state and partner with different organizations whether it be in Lexington or Paducah or Bowling Green, just kind of all over and bring golf to more people," Madden said.

"He just wants to give me a hug. That's his way of saying thank you. So thank you for an incredible day for the Kentucky PGA today and the PGA ABLE program," Schaeffer said.

