Boat repair shop burns down in Morehead on Monday

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities were on the scene of a structure fire on Monday in Morehead in which the entire boat repair shop appeared to have burned down, according to photos provided by LEX 18 on the scene.

The owner of the shop told LEX 18 that three boats were lost in the fire. The owner explained that he was working on a boat and proceeded to plug in a solder iron. The iron began to spark and the wall quickly went up in flames, according to the owner.

The fire department estimated that the fire caused around $500,000 worth of damage.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

