Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

PHOTOS: LEX 18 viewers celebrate National Rescue Dog Day

Untitled design (15).jpg
Provided to LEX 18
Untitled design (15).jpg
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 13:33:16-04

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18