PHOTOS: Severe weather storm damage

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A tree fallen over a vehicle on Brannon Road in Jessamine County on July 31. Jessamine County Sheriff's Office

Storm damage in Versailles Dominic White

Storm damage in Versailles Dominic White

Storm damage in Versailles Dominic White

On Brannon Road where a tree fell on a truck. No injuries were reported, although one person was inside, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office. WLEX

On Brannon Road where a tree fell on a truck. No injuries were reported, although one person was inside, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office. WLEX

Prev 1 / Ad Next