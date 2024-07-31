PHOTOS: Severe weather storm damage
Take a look at these photos of damage left behind by recent storms seen across central Kentucky.
A tree fallen over a vehicle on Brannon Road in Jessamine County on July 31.Photo by: Jessamine County Sheriff's Office Storm damage in VersaillesPhoto by: Dominic White Storm damage in VersaillesPhoto by: Dominic White Storm damage in VersaillesPhoto by: Dominic White On Brannon Road where a tree fell on a truck. No injuries were reported, although one person was inside, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office.Photo by: WLEX On Brannon Road where a tree fell on a truck. No injuries were reported, although one person was inside, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office.Photo by: WLEX