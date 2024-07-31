Watch Now
PHOTOS: Severe weather storm damage

Take a look at these photos of damage left behind by recent storms seen across central Kentucky.

JessamineCountySheriffs.jpg A tree fallen over a vehicle on Brannon Road in Jessamine County on July 31.Photo by: Jessamine County Sheriff's Office dominic_white_img_2024-07-31_05-36-28.jpeg Storm damage in VersaillesPhoto by: Dominic White dominic_white_img_2024-07-31_05-36-31 (1).jpeg Storm damage in VersaillesPhoto by: Dominic White dominic_white_img_2024-07-31_05-36-31.jpeg Storm damage in VersaillesPhoto by: Dominic White stahl wlex truck damage02.jpg On Brannon Road where a tree fell on a truck. No injuries were reported, although one person was inside, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office.Photo by: WLEX stahl wlex truck damage01.jpg On Brannon Road where a tree fell on a truck. No injuries were reported, although one person was inside, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office.Photo by: WLEX

PHOTOS: Severe weather storm damage

