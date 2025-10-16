Pig found running loose on Lexington road needs foster home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Animal control officers in Lexington are searching for someone to foster a pig that was found running loose on Leestown Road.

The pig was discovered free on Saturday and transported to the shelter with help from Bob Hubbard's Horse Transportation and Blackstone Farm. No one has come forward to claim the animal.

Since pigs aren't allowed in residential areas of Lexington, officials are hoping someone with a farm in the country will step up to help.

Anyone interested in fostering can contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.