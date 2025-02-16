Pike County Schools closed until further notice due to flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pike County Schools announced Sunday afternoon that students will remain home until further notice.

"We pray for the safety of our students, families, staff, and community," the district said on social media. "We will assess the situation when possible and update the community. Praying for everyone’s safety."

The announcement comes as at least one person from the county has been confirmed dead.

Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference Sunday that the county may be the storm's hardest hit area.