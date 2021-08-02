Pinball Museum opens in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for some games a little closer to home, Corbin has the answer with their new pinball museum.

On Sunday, the interactive museum held its opening day in downtown Corbin.

Owner Jim Bruso says there are hundreds of machines for you to choose from.

He got the idea for an arcade-like museum after seeing similar businesses around the world.

There are machines dating back to the 1940s, but there's also the brand-new Mandalorian game.

If you see a game you like, Bruso says it's for sale.

"I've said this before, we're not going to be a stale museum, have the same thing. We're going to bring new stuff in. We have pinball leagues coming in for pinball tournaments," said Bruso.

The museum is open every day of the week but Tuesday.