'Pink Sisters' continues its breast cancer awareness mission

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Pink Sisters, an organization based in Versailles, is keeping its mission going. It all started in 2020 after Catherine Anderson's diagnosis.

Catherine explains, "I was 36. I'd just turned 36. So not even recommended for the mammogram. Went in there to play it safe, but then through the screening was told that 'we need to do further screening' and ultimately a biopsy."

Catherine says her daughter saw how much the community rallied around her mom. She wanted to start something that would support other people that way.

She says, "Because truly it means more I guess and you are relatable to those that have gone through it."

Those stories have highlighted downtown Versailles, in pink.

This year Pink Sisters was able to put up 45 flags and each side has a different woman's story on it.

Amy Iwahara is Catherine's sister and Pink Sisters’ treasurer. She says, "I just am so inspired by their strength and their journey."

She helped create these flags. She says she saw how breast cancer changed her sister's life and has seen what a powerful tool these stories have been.

Amy says, "Every journey is different. Everyone has a story to tell but your story can be so beneficial and helpful to someone else."

Richelle Duncan has been a nurse for more than two decades. She's worked with breast cancer patients. However, since being diagnosed herself, she can relate to them on an even deeper level.

Richelle says, "As a nurse I didn’t know what it was like to actually have surgery. So, this process has been a huge learning experience for me and being able to relate more to my patients going through it and their family members."

That kind of support is what this group is all about. They want to keep it going year-round.

Catherine says, "Through cancer treatments and surgeries there's always gonna be highs and lows but the best medicine that’s gonna keep you going through and keep you moving forward is staying positive."

