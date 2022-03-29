Planned Parenthood, reproductive allies plan to pack the Capitol against HB 3

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pro-choice advocates and reproductive allies are planning a rally Tuesday at the Capitol to show their disapproval of House Bill 3, which adds new restrictions to abortion access in Kentucky.

Earlier in March, the Kentucky House voted to pass House Bill 3. If passed by the state legislature, HB 3 would eliminate abortion care in Kentucky in less than two weeks.

HB 3 focuses on a variety of topics, which include:



Restricting access to medication abortion;

Publishing the names of physicians that provide medication abortion and creates a state-run “complaint portal,” inviting harassment;

Creating more barriers for minors trying to access abortion care;

Prohibiting health care facilities from safely and respectfully handling fetal remains in accordance with accepted medical standards and practice; and

Expanding existing restrictions on public funding for organizations that perform - or even counsel or refer for - abortions.

Planned Parenthood, along with ACLU-KY, and more abortion rights advocates from across the state will gather at the Kentucky State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to call on legislators to stop HB 3.