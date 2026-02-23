Planning a Mexico trip? A Lexington travel agent shares what to know amid the ongoing security alert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington travel agent is offering advice to Americans with upcoming trips to Mexico following a travel security alert urging extreme caution after the weekend killing of a cartel leader.

Andy Wimsatt has been helping Kentuckians plan vacations for the last five years. He said Mexico — particularly the Pacific Coast — is one of the most popular destinations he books.

"I book clients to Mexico on a monthly basis," Wimsatt said.

He's customers say that Puerto Vallarta is a standout choice.

"Puerto Vallarta is a great town. Very cultural, laid back, a seaside town, very affordable, beautiful city with a mountain top view," Wimsatt said.

With the travel security alert now in effect, Wimsatt said travelers with upcoming trips should not wait to review their options.

"It's never too late to make changes. Airlines are forgiving when situations like this happen. Resorts are also flexible, but it also highlights the importance of trip protection — something that is often overlooked," Wimsatt said.

Wimsatt said trip protection is frequently skipped because it is optional, comes at an added cost, and is easy to overlook when booking. He said staying informed is the most important step travelers can take right now and recommends checking government advisories.

"I will rely on guidance from the US Embassy and consulates and the airlines also provide great advice," Wimsatt said.

For Kentuckians with travel plans to the area, Wimsatt said acting quickly is key if changes need to be made.

Here is a link to the US Embassy and consulates in Mexico.

