Planning Commission recommends denial of East High Street rezoning proposal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A controversial rezoning proposal on East High Street was dealt a major setback Thursday after the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend denial of the UpCampus rezoning request.

The vote came after a hearing that lasted more than nine hours and included extensive public comment from residents, preservation advocates and other stakeholders.

In a statement following the vote, the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation praised the commission's decision and thanked residents who spoke in opposition to the proposal.

"Thank you, commissioners, for truly listening to this community," the organization said. "And thank you to our supporters who showed up, spoke out, and made sure Aylesford's voice was heard."

The Blue Grass Trust said the outcome was about more than historic preservation, calling it a win for affordable housing, mixed-use neighborhoods and residents of the Aylesford neighborhood, which has seen historic homes lost to redevelopment over the years.

The organization also said it would be willing to work with the current property owners to explore historic tax credits and other preservation tools that could help maintain the buildings.

The Planning Commission's recommendation is not the final step in the process. The rezoning request will ultimately be considered by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, which has the authority to approve or reject the proposal.

The UpCampus proposal has drawn significant debate in recent months, with supporters arguing it would add housing and opponents raising concerns about its impact on the character and historic resources of the Aylesford neighborhood.

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