Playing for 369: Youth baseball program honors fallen Kentucky trooper

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX News) — A south-central Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a Kentucky State Police trooper who was killed while on patrol in Warren County.

In a social media post, Barren County Parks and Recreation wrote that Trooper Hayden Phillips served as a coach in the department's youth baseball program.

According to the post, Phillips volunteered countless hours coaching young athletes and was a familiar presence in the community beyond his law enforcement duties.

"Hayden's commitment to the commonwealth and our baseball program will not be forgotten," the department wrote. "Our hearts break for Hayden's wife, children, family, friends and fellow KSP troopers."

The department said it honored Phillips during games Tuesday evening by displaying his badge number, 369, on scoreboards and dedicating game balls in his memory.

Community members and local organizations have begun sharing messages of support for Phillips' family and fellow troopers as they grieve his loss.

Barren County Parks and Recreation said the community will stand together to support Phillips' family in the days ahead.