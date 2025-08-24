Police: 1 critically injured in Winchester stabbing, search ongoing for suspect

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing left a man in critical condition Saturday evening, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Officers responded to Jackson and Jefferson streets and found the victim with multiple life-threatening wounds. The victim was then rushed to the UK Hospital for treatment.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Jon Matthew Southern, who is wanted on an assault charge. Police say Southern is armed and dangerous.

Southern has ties to Winchester, Richmond, and Berea, according to authorities.

Anyone who sees Southern is urged to call 911 immediately and not approach him.