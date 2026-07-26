Police: 1 with life-threatening injuries, suspect identified in Lexington overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred in the Cardinal Valley community early Sunday morning, which left one individual with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, units were dispatched around 2:11 a.m. Sunday to the 1900 block of Oxford Circle, where a victim was located with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

First responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital. They are now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities have identified a suspect, and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The reported shooting remains under investigation. Individuals with information on the event are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by phone at (859) 253-2020, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips app at this link.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.