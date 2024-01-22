Prosecutor: 2-year-old dies after shooting in Covington, police looking for child's mother

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 2-year-old is dead after a shooting at a home in Covington Monday afternoon.

The Covington Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of Warren Street for a report of a 2-year-old shot. First responders took the child to Cincinnati Children's, where the child was later pronounced dead.

While the cause of the shooting is unknown at this time, Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said on social media the child's mother, 23-year-old Selena Farrell, fled the home before police arrived and never went to the hospital.

Sanders said Farrell is wanted for violating probation and police are hoping to speak to her about the child's death. She is not believed to be the shooter.

WANTED: Selena Farrell, 23, has a warrant for violating probation but @CovKyPD would like to speak to her about shooting death of her 2-year-old this afternoon. She fled before police arrived and never showed up at the hospital. She's NOT believed to be the shooter. pic.twitter.com/l7BufrrqK9 — Rob Sanders 🇺🇸 (@KYprosecutor) January 22, 2024

Sanders said the father was at the scene when police arrived and is cooperating with their investigation.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.