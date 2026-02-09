Richmond fleeing suspect now in custody, police confirm

UPDATE: Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Police confirmed to LEX 18 on the scene that the person who fled Richmond police is now in custody.

Original story:

Richmond police are actively searching for an individual who is fleeing and evading officers in the Park Crest Court area Monday afternoon.

The department detailed that the individual is moving between buildings in the neighborhood, prompting police to issue safety advisories for residents and motorists.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors until police provide further direction.

Motorists should avoid the Park Crest Court area while the search continues.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.