Police arrest man in connection with Camp KYSOC, Kentucky Utilities burglaries

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Carrollton police arrested a man last week in connection with burglaries at Camp KYSOC and a Kentucky Utilities building.

Tommy Floyd was arrested on October 30 after police executed a search warrant at 320 Larry's Court in Happy Hollow. The warrant was issued following information received about the burglaries at Camp KYSOC and the Kentucky Utilities building on Schuerman Street in Carrollton.

During the search, Carrollton Police Department officers seized stolen tools, drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a department social media post.

Detective Roberts arrested Floyd on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine third or greater offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Kentucky State Police assisted Carrollton Police with executing the search warrant.