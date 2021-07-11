Police ask for help identifying person of interest involved in hit-and-run on I-64

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Versailles Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one man hospitalized.

67-year-old Gerald Sapp was admitted into the intensive care unit at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital on June 22.

Sapp stopped at a rest area near mile marker 60 on I-64 W to check his oil when a white semi-truck backed up into him.

The semi-truck pinned Sapp between the vehicles and then drove off.

Angela Taylor, Sapp’s daughter, said her dad had internal bruising on vital organs, two broken femurs, a crushed pelvis, and compound fractures on his lower legs. They are also preparing to deal with blood clotting and other complications.

Taylor estimates he has undergone approximately 30 hours of surgery.

“I know that my dad has a very long road ahead of him, but I also know that God’s got him,” Taylor said.

Versailles Police are making progress in their investigation.

The department released a picture of a man they believe to be a person of interest in the case on social media.

Taylor said the development gives her hope her family will get the answers they’ve been praying for soon.

“All I’m asking is (to) come forward. Look at me, look at my dad and say I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I’ve put you through this much pain. I’m sorry you’ve lost your ability to continue your life the way it was,” she said.

Since the accident, Taylor has spent her days calling truck companies and posting updates to social media.

Her Facebook post has been shared by more than 92,000 people.

“So many people have been praying for him and reached out. I honestly think that’s why he’s alive,” Taylor said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Gerald Sapp in the wake of the accident. You can see it here.