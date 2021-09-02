Police: Attempted break-in leads to shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Lexington are investigating after they say there was an attempted break-in at a home that led to a shooting.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday on River Park Drive, not far from the intersection of Man O'War Boulevard and Armstrong Mill Road.

Officers responded to a report of someone trying to break into a home. When they arrived, they say they found an adult who had been shot.

Police say the shooting victim either lives in the home or was visiting at the time. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, only described as a man, has not been caught. They say it appears the man tried to break into the home and shot someone in the process.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call at (859)258-3600 or click here to find out how to leave an anonymous tip.