Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The body of a 9-year-old Kentucky boy who was reported missing from a children's home has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said.

Boaters found the body of Ian Sousis floating in the river Saturday afternoon, hours after the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky reported that he walked away from the facility, Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti told news outlets.

It wasn't clear why the boy left the home, but Valenti said he had walked away previously.

The boy's body was recovered near the Villa Hills Marina and the Villa Hills Police Department is handling the investigation into his death.