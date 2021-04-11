Police confirm that officer and his wife were arrested after an incident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are following a developing story out of Scott County where a Georgetown Police officer was arrested for domestic violence.

That's according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Georgetown Police Department.

On Friday, Georgetown police were called to Officer Jason Christopher's home for a "call of service."

Upon arrival, officers called the local Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation. Law enforcement confirms both husband and wife were arrested for domestic violence.

They were lodged at the Scott County Detention Center. They are scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

LEX 18 has filed an open records request for the arrest citation.