Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Winchester Road in Lexington on Monday evening

Update Nov. 11 at 7:13 p.m.

One woman is dead after a crash where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Winchester Road and Ashton Drive on Monday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that the crash happened around 6 p.m. and the woman who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the incident and no charges are expected to be filed, police say.

Inbound Winchester Road traffic is being diverted at the shopping center.

Original Story:

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene of a crash on Monday evening on Winchester Road near Ashton Drive.

There is a large police presence and the Fayette County Coroner was on the scene.

