LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after an early morning crash in Lexington.

Police said it happened Sunday morning just after 3 a.m. on West High Street near Oliver Lewis Way.

They said the driver crashed into a utility pole, a front porch, and also hit a tree. He was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.