Police: Fatal collision results in lane closures on US 27 in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An official with the Nicholasville Police Department has confirmed that a fatal collision closed lanes on US 27 in Nicholasville on Saturday afternoon.

According to the department on Facebook, the crash closed the southbound lanes of US 27 at KY 169. The post advises drivers to seek alternative routes while the situation is resolved.

No other details have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story, and LEX 18 will bring you the latest details as they become available.

