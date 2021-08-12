Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Police find man dead in Lexington home following break-in

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Barber
Man found dead on Ohio Street
Man found dead on Ohio Street
Posted at 3:33 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 03:38:19-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after they found a man dead at a home in the downtown area.

Police initially got a call just after midnight Thursday about a suspicious person knocking on doors on Ohio Street, just north of downtown.

When they responded, people on the scene told police there was a break-in. Police then found the man dead.

The manner of death is unclear, though police say there could be reason to believe this was a murder and added that there is evidence of a break-in at the home.

Four other adults were inside the home at the time and we're told they are cooperating with the police.

No one has been charged or is in custody at this point.

Police described the scene as an "All hands on deck" situation.

The coroner's office, as well as the K-9, robbery-homicide, and forensics units were all among the response.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to contact the police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight