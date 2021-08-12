Police find man dead in Lexington home following break-in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after they found a man dead at a home in the downtown area.

Police initially got a call just after midnight Thursday about a suspicious person knocking on doors on Ohio Street, just north of downtown.

When they responded, people on the scene told police there was a break-in. Police then found the man dead.

The manner of death is unclear, though police say there could be reason to believe this was a murder and added that there is evidence of a break-in at the home.

Four other adults were inside the home at the time and we're told they are cooperating with the police.

No one has been charged or is in custody at this point.

Police described the scene as an "All hands on deck" situation.

The coroner's office, as well as the K-9, robbery-homicide, and forensics units were all among the response.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to contact the police.