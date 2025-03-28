Police host birthday party for 10-year-old diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disorder

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, the Nicholasville Police Department took a break from their regular duties to throw a special birthday party for their newest officer, who happens to be a bit younger than most.

Ten-year-old Gage Poole, known for his strength, courage, and big heart, was the star of the celebration. As the festivities kicked off, Gage took a moment to blow out the candles on his cake.

“I am pretty happy,” he said.

Gage has a long-standing tradition of celebrating his birthday with local officers, having done so since he was two years old. His family just recently relocated to Nicholasville, ensuring that this special bond with law enforcement would continue.

“He thrives in this environment, so it has just been wonderful for everything that he has gone through,” his mother shared.

Gage faces a degenerative neurological disorder that necessitates frequent hospital visits and treatments at facilities like Johns Hopkins and Mayo Clinic.

The family moved to Nicholasville in last August, but is preparing to head back to Florida for Gage’s ongoing treatment. Gage's siblings—older brothers Caleb and Collin, and younger sister Roxanne—share a deep bond, with Roxanne frequently highlighting Gage's positive traits.

“His personality is funny, kind, and sweet,” she said.

Gage's smile grew even bigger when he was officially sworn in as an honorary Nicholasville police officer for the day. Amid applause from family and friends, Gage took the oath, making the moment even more special.

“Being able to do something like this today, something positive that impacts a child’s life, is incredibly rewarding,” said Chief of Police Michael Fleming. “It’s not just about making a difference for Gage but for everyone involved. It’s uplifting for our officers to be part of this experience.”

Gage, who exemplifies resilience and strength, serves as an inspiration to those around him, including his younger sister, who looks up to him.

“I think this is really nice what they’re doing. If he’s happy, I am happy,” Roxanne said.

For those who wish to follow Gage’s journey and keep up with his adventures, his story can be found on his Facebook page, Gage's Bucket List Life.

