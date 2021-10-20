Police investigate after woman shot inside Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are looking for the person who fired shots into a home near downtown hitting a woman and sending her to the hospital.

Police were called just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire near East Fourth Street and Ohio Street. Officers say they found a woman with a gunshot wound on nearby Chestnut Street.

Officials tell LEX 18 that the woman's injury is not life-threatening.

Police found shell casings at the scene, and used search dogs to look around the area, but were unable to find a suspect.

If you have any information that can help Lexington Police, you're asked to give them a call at (859)258-3600.

