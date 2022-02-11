Watch
Police investigating shooting on Winchester Road

Lexington Police are investigating after an early morning shooting Friday.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 07:19:29-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after an early morning shooting Friday.

Around 3:40 a.m., police say they received a call that someone who had been shot showed up at a Lexington hospital.

Officers tell LEX 18 that the victim had been shot on Winchester road, near Hillcrest Avenue. Officers found multiple shell casings.

The victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, police say they do not have a good description of a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

