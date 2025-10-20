Police: 2 people cited after parachuting from Clays Ferry Bridge Monday afternoon

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been cited after parachuting from Clays Ferry Bridge Monday afternoon.

According to Lexington Police, crews responded to the 9000 block of Old Richmond Road for reports that two people were seen parachuting from the bridge.

Although no one was on scene when they arrived, two subjects were located a local hospital with one receiving treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Both were cited for second degree criminal trespassing.

Blake Howard works as a foreman for ATS Construction, and was about 30 feet away when the first parachuter came down.

Howard said that he saw him fall and hit the middle of Old Richmond Road, appearing to snap his leg in half and possibly his ankle. The other individual's parachute was caught in the trees, but was able to detatch himself and scale down the rock wall.

He then retrieved his car from the parking lot of Proud Mary's, picked up the other individual and drove away, Howard said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.