Police issue Golden Alert for missing 24-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington police department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 24-year-old man with a developmental disorder named Matthew Perry.

Police say Perry was last seen on Sunday at around 2:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Mantilla Drive. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Perry is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

