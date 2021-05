LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager.

They report that 15-year-old Tyler Griffith was last seen off Rita Lane, seven miles south of London on Saturday around 8 a.m.

Anyone who knows where Griffith is can contact the Laurel Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy K-9 Jake Miller is investigating.