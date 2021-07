LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A crash on New Circle Road between the Nicholasville and Tates Creek exits has sent four people to the hospital, according to Lexington Police.

It happened on Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of a Ford Explorer drifted into the shoulder, overcorrected, and flipped.

The four people in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.