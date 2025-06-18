Police officer, suspect injured in crash following pursuit in Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A police officer and a suspect were both injured during a vehicle pursuit in Middlesboro, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the injuries stemmed from a crash that occurred near South 35th Street and Exeter Avenue on Wednesday.

The incident began when Middlesboro police officers attempted to apprehend Jason Bullins, who had active parole and burglary warrants. Bullins reportedly fled from law enforcement after initial contact, the release states.

During the pursuit, both a Middlesboro Police Officer and Bullins sustained injuries and were taken by ambulance to Middlesboro ARH.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

