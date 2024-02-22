Sheriff: Pulaski County woman found dead inside home, husband charged with murder

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing a murder charge after the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says he shot and killed his wife after an argument.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to 12637 N. Hwy 27 for reports of two unresponsive people in a home.

The 911 caller said her mother-in-law, 67-year-old Doris S. Brock, didn't show up to work. When the caller went to check on Doris, she found both her mother-in-law and father-in-law, 78-year-old James L. Brock, unresponsive.

Doris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office. Her body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

James was breathing and taken to a local hospital for treatment of what authorities believe to be a drug overdose.

The sheriff's office determined through investigation that Doris was shot on Wednesday, February 21, in the living room of the home. Detectives believe James shot Doris after an argument.

Authorities issued a warrant for James L. Brock, charging him with the murder of Doris S. Brock. James was taken into custody at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.