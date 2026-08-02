Police respond to shots fired report in northern Lexington, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department responded around 4:10 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the corner of Masterson Station and Summerfield Drive on Sunday, according to Lt. Benjamin Stratton.

According to Stratton, the suspect was shooting at an unoccupied vehicle, so the Lexington Police Department is not classifying the incident as a drive-by shooting.

No individuals were injured in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.