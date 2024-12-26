Police say don't advertise your gifts on the curb or social media

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A lot of us spent this month wrapping, tying, and taping and are now left with paper, boxes, bags and bows.

But before you start tossing those items out, Lexington Police as well as Rumpke Officials want you to keep several things in mind.

"Know what you can recycle," said Corporate Communications Manager for Rumpke, Molly Yeager Broadwater. "That's another big tip. We have trash and recycle throughout central Kentucky. You can put a lot of the stuff you got underneath the tree, such as those cardboard boxes and your wrapping paper, as long as it's not foil, into your recyling container."

Molly says if you have left over boxes, break them down and fit them inside your bin. It's a lot easier for drivers to pick up.

"It is a lot easier for the drivers and keeps them on and off the roadway, a lot quicker, " said Broadwater. It is a dangerous job standing on the roadway, loading things in the back of the truck. So, if you can have that all inside the cart, that cuts down the amount of time they are on the roadway."

You should also be on the lookout for lithium ion batteries.

"We know pretty much everything has lithium ion batteries, right down to Christmas cards that make sound," said Broadwater "So make sure you take those batteries out. Those need to go to a proper disposable facility. Search your solid waste district."

If you are taking down your live tree this week, "First of all take off all the decorations," she said. "Second, put them on the curb. The first two weeks of the year we collect them at no additional charge, but if it is larger than 6 feet, to help our drivers get on and off the street, cut them in half before you put them at the curb."

Lexington Police say you can avoid becoming a target for would-be criminals by not leaving boxes for new electronics and other items out by the curb until the evening before your regular recycling pick-up. Break down any boxes you are throwing out, put them in garbage bags, and place them inside a trash can or recycling bin.

Also, avoid posting posting your gifts on social media.

