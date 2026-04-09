Police search for missing 20-year-old Flatwoods man with cerebral palsy and ask public to check cameras

FLATWOODS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Flatwoods are asking for the public's help locating 20-year-old Donovan Gwinn, a man with cerebral palsy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Gwinn's family reported him missing on April 7. He was last seen around 5 a.m. at his home on Espy Lane. He does not have his glasses and was possibly wearing a tan shirt, dark pants, and red tennis shoes, the Flatwoods Police Department reported.

Search crews have scoured the Flatwoods area multiple times. Efforts include grid searches in wooded areas, street and foot patrols, and K-9 units. Crews also deployed drones equipped with thermal and night vision technology to scan the area, officials detailed.

Investigators reviewed footage from street, school, business, and residential cameras, but they have not found any video showing Gwinn.

Police are asking residents and business owners in specific areas to review their security camera footage from 10:30 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The requested search area spans from Super Quik and CVS to Megs Bakery toward Powell and Red Devil, along Bellefonte Road and Diederich Boulevard to the Kroger Mall, and all streets in between. Investigators are looking for any footage of Gwinn walking or getting into a vehicle.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call 911 or 473-1411. Detective Clark or a Flatwoods Police Department officer will respond to review the video.

