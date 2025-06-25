Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Harrodsburg

Featured Edit (27).png
Harrodsburg Police Department
Featured Edit (27).png
Posted

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Harrodsburg police are searching for a man they say robbed a victim at knifepoint.

Police identified the suspect as Eleazar Valdiva Jaen, who also goes by the nicknames "Rambo" or "Chavez."

According to the Harrodsburg Police Department, Jaen brandished a knife during the robbery and stole the victim's wallet.

Authorities consider Jaen armed and dangerous. Police are advising the public not to approach him if spotted.

Anyone who sees Jaen or has information about his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing, and police have not released additional details about when or where the incident occurred.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18