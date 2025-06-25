Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Harrodsburg police are searching for a man they say robbed a victim at knifepoint.

Police identified the suspect as Eleazar Valdiva Jaen, who also goes by the nicknames "Rambo" or "Chavez."

According to the Harrodsburg Police Department, Jaen brandished a knife during the robbery and stole the victim's wallet.

Authorities consider Jaen armed and dangerous. Police are advising the public not to approach him if spotted.

Anyone who sees Jaen or has information about his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing, and police have not released additional details about when or where the incident occurred.