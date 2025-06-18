Police searching for wanted person in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Law enforcement are searching for a wanted individual who fled on foot in Lawrenceburg, according to the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area of Jenny Lillard Road, Wooldridge Lane, and Ninevah Road as officers work to apprehend the suspect identified as 52-year-old James "Charter" Bixler. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while the search continues.

Lawrenceburg Police say they have not been made aware of any threats this individual poses to the public at this time.

Officials are requesting that anyone who spots the suspect call 911 or contact the Lawrenceburg Police Department directly at 502-839-5125.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be provided through the department's Text-A-Tip Line at 502-604-1326.